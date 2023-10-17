Former Wood Wood CEO Kyrk Macmillan joins Alexander Manufacturing

Alexander Manufacturing, the production arm of Hancock 1843 has appointed Kyrk Macmillan as its new commercial director. Macmillan, formerly the CEO of Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood, the company said in a statement, brings his wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the Scottish manufacturing business.

The company added that Macmillan will also act as commercial director for Oliami, luxury clothing line founded by Hancock 1843 owner Nadia Alexander.

Commenting on the new appointment, Nadia Alexander said: "Kyrk's appointment is transformative for Alexander Manufacturing and our fashion boutique, Oliami. His insights and leadership will be instrumental in steering the business towards new horizons while deepening our commitment to Scottish craftsmanship and sustainability."

The company further said that under Nadia Alexander's leadership, Alexander Manufacturing and Oliami retail have carved a niche in the luxury fashion sector. Alexander Manufacturing recently crafted exclusive clothing concepts for premium Scottish whisky brands, The Macallan and The Glenturret Distillery.

"I am delighted to be joining Alexander Manufacturing. Having worked abroad for the past number of years, I have seen from the outside how revered Scottish manufacturing and craftsmanship are. Nadia's passion and vision for creating modern luxury in a way that values people and the environment is remarkable," added Macmillan.

The company’s collaboration with Fothergill Polycom and commitment to traceability further enrich the brand's sustainability narrative. House of Hancock ensures ethical and sustainable practices are at the heart of every garment produced by utilising fleeces from local sheep farms in Perthshire and working closely with HD Wool under their Woolkeepers initiative.