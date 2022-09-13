Fossil Group appoints Lisa Marie Pillette as chief marketing officer

Fossil Group has announced that Lisa Marie Pillette has joined the company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Pillette brings with her extensive experience within marketing and brand, Fossil said in a release, coming to the company from D2C brand Casper, where she served in the same position.

She has also previously held similar roles within the likes of Lacoste, Ralph Lauren and Levi Strauss.

She additionally serves on the board of brand transformation group Triptk, Best Pets and Chief, a membership network supporting female executives.

In her new role, Pillette has been tasked with leading the Fossil Group’s global marketing and centre of excellence capabilities, including its marketing strategy, innovation, creative operations and go-to-market readiness.

“Lisa has tremendous depth and breadth of marketing experience with iconic brands, an innovative lens on what marketing of the future looks like, and a compelling track record of delivering insight-led solutions," commented Holly Briedis, the group’s executive vice president and chief digital officer, in the release.

Briedis continued: "Pairing her distinctive expertise with our global digital capabilities allows us to think holistically about the consumer experience."