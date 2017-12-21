Fosun Group in exclusive talks to buy majority stake in La Perla

Shanghai-based Fosun International has reportedly entered exclusive talks to buy La Perla. Silvio Scaglia, who bought the lingerie brand in 2013, has 30 business days to convince the Chinese group of the benefits of buying a majority stake in the Italian company.

Italian entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia, the founder of telecoms group Fastweb, bought the ailing group for 69 million euros at a court-led auction in 2013 through his family holding Pacific Global Management.

Fosun’s entrance in La Perla will drive the brand’s international expansion

Since then, and always with a view to expand the brand’s international footprint, Scaglia has invested over 300 million euros in the company founded in the post-war years in the northern town of Bologna, with the aim of pushing the brand abroad, particularly in Asia.

To date La Perla operates 30 boutiques, and posted sales of 140 million euros this year, being expected to reach breakeven by the end of 2018, Scaglia said in a recent interview to ‘Forbes’.

The conclusion of the deal is subject to Fosun’s approval, a joint statement said.

Fosun International, which already owns Greek accessories brand Folli Follie, will “continue investing in the brand to develop its full potential as a global luxury fashion house...,” reported Reuters.

Image: La Perla, A/W2017