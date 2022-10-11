Four new members have joined the IFM Foundation

Now that fashion week season is over, partnerships between the industry and fashion schools are once again more important than ever.

Paris fashion school the Institut Français de la Mode has its own foundation that aims to forge these partnerships in the long term, while at the same time collecting funds for the school’s scholarship organisation, the IFM Foundation.

The companies in question view this an example of committing “themselves to supporting IFM in its equal opportunities policy,” a release on the school website reads.

This is essential support for the school as 30 percent of its students receive need-based scholarships. In addition, the foundation’s funds are used to finance research into innovative pedagogical methods.

In return for their financing, IFM’s partner companies receive a higher visibility on the school’s campus.

IFM foundation has welcomed new members

Recently IFM announced that it added four new members to the foundation’s previous 32 members.

CELC, Lacoste, Lancel and Rochas are the four key industry players that became members of the IFM foundation over the past year, as per a news article on the IFM website. CELC is the European agro-industrial organisation federating all the stages of production and transformation of linen and hemp.

Back in February, IFM announced that it had added twelve new partners to its foundation in 2021 .

Prior to welcoming its most recent additions, CELC, Lacoste, Lancel and Rochas, the IFM Foundation had 32 members: Adidas, Ami, Arianee, ba&sh, Balenciaga, Birimian, Burberry, CELINE, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Dior Couture, Christian Louboutin, Farfetch, Fondation Pierre Bergé - Yves Saint Laurent, Fusalp, Galeries Lafayette, Groupe Etam, Hermès, Isabel Marant, Kea Partners, Kenzo, Kering, Kitten, le19M, L'Oréal Luxe, Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabanne, Première Vision, Saint Laurent, Sheriff Projects, Veuve Clicquot, and Zalando.