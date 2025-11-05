France suspends operations of online platform Shein

France has temporarily suspended the operations of the low-cost online platform Shein.

At the direction of prime minister Sébastien Lecornu, the government has initiated proceedings to suspend Shein's site until the platform can demonstrate to the authorities that all its content complies with French laws and regulations, the Ministry of Economy in Paris announced. An initial interim assessment is to be made by the ministers within the next 48 hours.

Amid protests, Shein opened its first retail space in the traditional Parisian department store BHV Marais on Wednesday. The opening became particularly controversial after it was revealed just a few days ago that the online retailer had been offering sex dolls with a child-like appearance. The French government subsequently threatened the platform with a site ban should this behaviour be repeated.

Additionally, a conservative member of parliament raised the alarm because weapons, the possession of which is prohibited in France without a special permit, were allegedly being sold via the online platform. According to the member of parliament, these items include knives and brass knuckles.