Francesco Scognamiglio buys back his brand and aims to relaunch with an event in naples

The designer Francesco Scognamiglio is buying back his brand from the Malaysian fund Y Capital Management, to whom he had sold it in 2021, following difficulties encountered during the Covid period. He aims to relaunch with an event in Naples, scheduled for June.

For the Neapolitan designer, it marks a return to his roots and a fresh start, defined by an ambitious project that merges fashion, art and identity.

The designer will celebrate his 50th birthday with an event in June. For the first time, the doors of the Palazzo Reale in Naples will open to welcome an immersive experience, blending elegance and creative vision. A statement read: “More than 200 international guests, including muses, top models, music and film icons, will take part in this celebration, conceived as a manifesto of his new artistic phase.”

At the heart of this special moment is the launch of a new haute couture collection, which will be presented at the same time as Paris Haute Couture week. It is a declaration of love for haute couture, his original passion, and for an aesthetic language that has won over celebrities and international stars over the years.

Among Scognamiglio’s upcoming projects is also an expansion into the world of art and interior design, where he will dedicate himself to creating atmospheres and spaces inspired by his aesthetic and the timeless suggestions of his homeland, Pompeii.

“I am starting again from myself, from my city, and from what I love. Naples has taught me beauty, strength and resilience. Today I feel the need to tell a broader story, which unites fashion, art and culture in a single vision,” said Francesco Scognamiglio.

Scognamiglio’s creative journey thus restarts from Naples, the cradle of his inspiration and a springboard for a new chapter made of dreams, roots and future.