Frasers announces two billion euro bid for Hugo Boss

London - British apparel company Frasers Group (Frasers) announced on Wednesday its intention to acquire the remaining capital of German premium clothing group Hugo Boss for almost two billion euros (2.31 billion. Frasers already holds more than a quarter of the company.

As Hugo Boss is listed in Frankfurt, Frasers intends to “launch a voluntary public takeover bid in accordance with German law” for these shares. These represent “approximately 73.94 percent of the share capital,” the British group stated in a press release issued after the markets closed.

“Hugo Boss is a key brand partner for Frasers and one of the top five brands within the group,” added the British company. It plans to offer 38 euros per share, totalling approximately 1.98 billion euros, for the capital it does not yet own.

Shares in the Hugo Boss group, whose net profit increased by 17 percent to 249 million euros in 2025, closed at 36.46 euros on Wednesday in Frankfurt.

Positioning itself as a “long-term investor” in the German company, Frasers stated it is “supportive” of chairman of the supervisory board Stephan Sturm and chief executive officer Daniel Grieder. The group praised their “strategy of sustainable growth and strengthening brand value”.

Frasers expects the transaction to be “finalised in the second half of 2026”.

The British group, which owns the Sports Direct chain, saw its net profit fall by 23 percent to 292.1 million pounds in its fiscal year ending late April 2025. These are the latest annual figures available.