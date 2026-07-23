Frasers extends takeover offer period for Accent

UK retail conglomerate Frasers Group (Frasers) has announced an extension to the offer period for its cash takeover bid to acquire Australian footwear distributor Accent Group (Accent).

The London-listed business initially announced an all-cash on-market takeover offer on June 15, 2026, targeting all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Accent that it does not currently hold. Frasers has pitched an offer price of 0.65 Australian dollars (0.46 dollars) per share.

The company's Australian broker, Barrenjoey Markets, confirmed via the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that the offer period has been extended. Originally scheduled to close at 4pm Sydney time on July 30, 2026, the deadline has been moved to 4pm Sydney time on September 30, 2026, unless further extended or withdrawn.

No other commercial terms of the cash offer have been altered.

Corporate expansion across global lifestyle brands

The extension forms part of a broader push by Frasers to expand its global retail footprint across high-performance and luxury footwear segments. Beyond its initial 22.9 percent holding in Australia-based Accent, Frasers has also pursued a voluntary takeover offer of 38 euros per share for German fashion label Hugo Boss, in which it recently crossed the 30 percent voting rights threshold.

Due to the ongoing takeover proceedings in both international markets, the board of Frasers previously opted to withhold financial guidance for the financial year 2027. The company registered group revenues of 5.33 billion pounds for the 52 weeks ended April 26, 2026, buoyed by a 59.2 percent increase in international sales.