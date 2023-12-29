Frasers Group acquires indie chain Zee & Co

Continuing on its path of premium indie acquisitions, Frasers Group has now reportedly snapped up Zee & Co, a small chain with store locations in Essex and London.

The deal was made for an undisclosed sum, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

Established in 1984 with its first boutique in Essex, Zee & Co has since expanded its retail network to now operate four stores, where it houses a selection of globally sourced fashion for men, women and kids.

Its curation includes pieces from both established fashion houses and independent designers, bringing together what it says is a “melting pot approach” that reflects the “distinct looks that have been cultivated by local subcultures and communities”.

Zee & Co’s acquisition furthers Frasers Group’s ongoing takeover spree of small independent retailers, a scheme it began carrying out in relation to its strategy to reposition as a premium fashion giant.

The group has already snapped up the likes of John Anthony earlier this month, and made similar premium acquisitions in luxury e-tailer Matches, Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes and 15 largely premium sports brands formerly owned by JD Sports.

Not only this, but Frasers has also been upping its stakes in brands such as Hugo Boss, Mulberry and N Brown, only further cementing its efforts and dominance in the specific market.