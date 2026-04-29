Frasers Group acquires two major UK designer outlets

British retail powerhouse Frasers Group has announced the acquisition of two prominent retail destinations in the UK, York Designer Outlet and East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The transaction, confirmed on April 29, 2026, marks a significant expansion of the group’s property portfolio as it continues to execute its long-term Elevation Strategy. The two sites attract a combined annual footfall of nearly 7.8 million visitors.

By securing these assets, Frasers Group strengthens its dual role as both a landlord and a retailer, providing a platform to support the outlet strategies of global brand partners while offering value-driven options to the domestic consumer market.

Expansion of outlet market share

York Designer Outlet, situated outside the York city centre, comprises 250,000 square feet and hosts 120 UK and international brands. The centre records approximately 4.3 million visitors each year. East Midlands Designer Outlet, located near the M1 motorway, spans 170,000 square feet and features more than 65 designer brands with an annual footfall of 3.5 million.

Following these acquisitions, Frasers Group now owns more than one-fifth of the UK outlet market. The move underscores the group's intent to diversify its physical retail footprint and enhance its influence within the premium discount sector.

Strategic vision for growth

Frasers Group chief executive officer, Michael Murray, stated that these strategic acquisitions reinforce the vision of the company by leveraging partnerships with leading global brands to unlock mutual value. Murray noted that the group has a clear ambition to increase its market share in the outlet sector further.

The group was advised on the acquisitions by James Keany, executive director and head of national agency at CBRE, a real estate services firm.