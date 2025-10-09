Frasers Group becomes majority stakeholder in luxury retailer The Webster

The Webster is set to sell a majority stake of the company to British retail giant Frasers Group as part of a new strategic partnership. The leading shareholder position is currently held by founder and chief executive officer of the luxury retailer Laure Hériard Dubreuil and her family.

Through the deal, Frasers intends to provide its own expertise to help The Webster build on its growth plans and strengthen its digital and operational platforms, among other aspects. A press release noted that The Webster will continue to operate as a standalone business once the transition of ownership, set for October 9, takes place.

From here, Frasers’ strategy to support the multibrand retailer's long-term sustainability and growth will begin rolling out. The duo are to work together on driving forward The Webster’s position as a “major luxury retail player”, while also expanding its physical and digital presence.

Acquisition comes amid “peak” period for The Webster

The acquisition comes amid what The Webster said was a "peak time” for the business. The US company, founded by Hériard Dubreuil in 2008, has welcomed a continued 10 percent revenue growth and has further expanded its retail footprint across North America, where it currently operates 13 locations.

For Hériard Dubreuil – who will retain a significant shareholding of the business, which she will continue to manage on a day-to-day basis – onboarding Frasers as a majority shareholder marks the start of a new chapter for The Webster. “When it came to looking towards the future, it was so important to me to find a like-minded partner who believed in what The Webster stood for,” she said in a statement.

Hériard Dubreuil continued: “Since our first conversation, I knew that Michael [Murray, Frasers’ CEO, ed.] and the Frasers Group team were completely aligned with our approach and would be the best partner to help take the business to the next level, bringing a renewed energy and digital innovation.”

Frasers continues to build on Elevation Strategy

For Frasers, the parent company of Flannels, Sports Direct and House of Fraser, The Webster contributes to its wider Elevation Strategy, an ongoing plan focused on unlocking opportunities in the global luxury market. Frasers has been building up its luxury division ‘Flannels’ by snapping up stakes in leading international names, as evident in its current shareholding of brands like Hugo Boss and Mulberry.

Now, also pursuing a new chapter for the group, Murray sees further opportunities through this latest acquisition. “With our financial strength, operational expertise and proven digital capabilities, it’s a perfect partnership to support The Webster to fulfil its potential. Equally, I look forward to learning from Laure and further elevating our own luxury portfolio,” he said.