Frasers Group believed to be exploring sale of Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green

Frasers Group is understood to be in a series of discussions regarding the possible sale of Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green after it acquired the brand from JD Sports last year.

Pretty Green was among the 14 brands that Frasers had snapped up from JD in December 2022 after the sportswear group announced plans to narrow down its portfolio to focus on its sports category.

The deal also included the likes of Base Childresnwear, Cricket, Kids Cavern, Missy Empire, Tessuti and Watch Shop, among others.

According to Drapers, Frasers is believed to be in conversations with a number of interested parties as it looks to offload the brand.

Founded in 2009 by former Oasis frontman Gallagher, Pretty Green was acquired by JD Sports following its decline into administration in 2019.

It then became part of JD Sports’ package deal to Frasers last year, through which it offloaded a series of fashion brands that didn’t align with its sportswear focus.

The news follows reports that Frasers would be rebranding Base Childrenswear, Choice and Giulio, three other brands part of JD’s deal, under its Flannels banner.

The move would result in the closure of the labels, with Base to be rebranded as Flannels Junior while Choice and Giulio are to be brought under the Flannels umbrella.