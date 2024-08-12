Frasers Group increases stake in Hugo Boss

British retail group Frasers Group Plc has once again increased its stake in the German fashion retailer Hugo Boss AG.

The Frasers Group "exceeded the threshold of 10 percent of the voting rights attached to shares in Hugo Boss AG on July 17, 2024 and the threshold of 15 percent on July 22, 2024" and "currently directly holds over 15 percent of Hugo Boss AG," the German clothing group announced on Monday.

The British group of companies continues to view its investment as a “strategic investment” and supports “the improvement of the capital efficiency of Hugo Boss AG in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management,” explained Hugo Boss.

The parent company of chains such as Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels, which has investments in numerous companies in the retail and textile sectors such as Asos, Boohoo and N Brown as part of its aggressive investment strategy, acquired a stake in Hugo Boss in the summer of 2020.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.