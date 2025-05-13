Frasers Group launches retail media network Elevate

British retail group Frasers Group Plc has launched a new retail media network. Dubbed Elevate, the network is based on the group’s first-party data. It is designed to help brand partners reach consumers through highly personalised advertising, Frasers announced on Tuesday.

With the newly launched platform, Frasers aims to enable brands to engage with customers at crucial moments along the group’s physical and digital touchpoints. These include in stores, online, and via external advertising spaces, according to the statement.

With a reach of over 30 million customers, the company aims to enable its partners to address target groups in a focused and personalised manner in the future. Elevate combines the group’s extensive advertising spaces, including more than 750 stores in the UK, over 60 Everlast Gyms, its own shopping centres, and nationwide out-of-home advertising spaces.

Through the analysis and use of customer data from purchasing behaviour, both established and emerging brands should be able to reach their target groups even more effectively along the entire customer journey.

“Elevate is a significant milestone on our journey to build the world’s most admired and compelling brand experience ecosystem. With this offering, we are creating a significantly expanded media platform for our brand partners – and this is just the beginning,” commented Michael Murray, chief executive officer of Frasers Group.

Elevate will initially be rolled out for the group’s Sports Direct, Flannels and Frasers brands in the UK. In the long term, however, the group plans to extend the offering to other international markets.