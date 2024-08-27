Frasers Group plans to increase stake in Hugo Boss again

British retail group Frasers Group Plc would like to increase its stake in Hugo Boss AG again, according to an entry at the Federal Cartel Office.

It is not yet known by how many percent Frasers intends to increase its shares in the Metzingen-based fashion retailer. The British company currently holds the shares, which have been increasing and decreasing their stakes in the group since 2020. Only in August did the retail group announce that it had exceeded the threshold of 15 percent of the voting rights from shares in Hugo Boss AG and currently directly holds over 15 percent of Hugo Boss AG .

The stake in Boss is a strategic investment for the British group, Frasers said in a statement in mid-August. According to Hugo Boss, the group supports "improving the capital efficiency of Hugo Boss AG in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management."

The Federal Cartel Office now has one month to review the plans submitted by Frasers.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.