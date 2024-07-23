Frasers Group reportedly snaps up indie retailer Thackerays

British retail giant Frasers Group, owner of Flannels and Sports Direct, has continued in its pursuit of gaining market share in the independent space through the reported acquisition of multi-brand indie retailer Thackerays.

Frasers takeover of the company, which was founded in 1972, was initially reported by TheIndustry.Fashion citing industry sources, and adds to the group’s growing portfolio of similar names.

Thackerays operates a store on Wellingborough Road in Northampton and has its own e-commerce channel, both of which offer a number of premium brands such as Free People and Ganni.

It's the latest addition in Frasers expanding collection of independents, with the group having recently snapped up Sunderland-based Aphrodite, small chain operator Zee & Co and menswear retailer John Anthony.

The company itself has been in pursuit of securing a larger presence in the premium retail space, such efforts of which could already be seen back in 2020 when it snapped up stakes in Mulberry and Hugo Boss as part of an elevation strategy aimed to position itself in the up-market segment.

Since, however, the company’s strategy appeared to have shifted towards a more aggressive and expansive portfolio expansion, as the group began securing smaller or struggling rivals such as I Saw it First, acquiring a number of brands from JD Sports, and further stakes in the likes of Asos and Boohoo.