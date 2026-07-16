Frasers Group reports revenue increase amid elevation strategy expansion

UK-based retail conglomerate Frasers Group has announced its full year financial results for the 52 weeks ended April 26, 2026. The company reported an 8.7 percent increase in revenue to 5.3 billion pounds (7.17 billion dollars), heavily supported by international revenue growth of 59.2 percent.

Reported profit before tax, increased by 38.9 percent to 527.80 million pounds. Management stated that the year-over-year increase was largely due to the non-repeat of fair value losses on equity derivatives held in relation to strategic investments.

Adjusted profit before tax, decreased by 4 percent to 538 million pounds, which was partially offset by a 33.80 million pounds gain from the disposal of the Coventry Arena business for 50 million pounds, alongside a 117.70 million pounds increase in premiums from strategic investments.

Strategic brand growth and international retail expansion

The group and retail gross margin percentages increased by 160 basis points and 150 basis points respectively, driven by improved product access and retail mix. The core Sports Direct and Flannels businesses continued to expand as a proportion of overall sales.

The UK Sports division saw trading profit increase by 17.6 percent to 559.40 million pounds, assisted by a reduction in legal and regulatory provisions. In the premium lifestyle segment, luxury banner Flannels returned to sales growth, contributing to a 290 basis point gross margin improvement for the division. Total retail profit from trading grew by 22.1 percent to 912.50 million pounds.

Frasers Group chief executive officer, Michael Murray, commented: “The Elevation Strategy is going from strength-to-strength, with positive momentum from brand partners and strong feedback from consumers validating our strategy and giving us the confidence to continue to execute with ambition and conviction.”

However, Murray noted that the sector continues to feel the impact of tough trading conditions, subdued consumer confidence, and industry-wide excess inventory levels through the second half of the year.

The group expanded its global footprint through the completed acquisitions of Holdsport in South Africa and XXL in the Nordics, alongside opening initial partner stores in Malta, Australia, and the Middle East. Post-year-end, the company completed the sale of Sports Direct Malaysia for 150 million dollars, which includes a long-term royalty agreement with retail operator Map Active.

Domestic property investments continued with the acquisition of shopping centres and retail parks in Swindon and Braehead. Following the end of the period, the company finalized the 370 million pounds acquisition of the East Midlands and York retail outlets.

Strategic equity investments and financial outlook

The company advanced its strategic investments during the period, securing board appointments at German fashion label Hugo Boss and UK luxury brand Mulberry. Corporate holdings in Hugo Boss increased to 25 percent during FY26 and reached 26.10 percent post-year-end, while its investment in Australian footwear distributor Accent Group reached 22.90 percent.

Following the end of the financial year, the retail group launched a voluntary public takeover offer of 38 euros per share for the entire share capital of Hugo Boss, alongside an on-market takeover offer of 0.65 Australian dollars per share for Accent Group.

The financial services platform Frasers Plus registered 340 million pounds of retail sales in FY26, up from 195 million pounds in the previous financial year. The division concluded the period with 1.10 million active customers, accounting for 20.50% of the group's UK online sales.

The group remains supported by a 3.30 billion pounds term loan and revolving credit facility, which was extended to July 2029. Due to ongoing takeover transactions for Hugo Boss and Accent Group, the board stated it is not appropriate to provide formal financial guidance for the financial year 2027 at this time.