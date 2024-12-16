Frasers Group secures backing for Warwickshire headquarters

Fashion retail giant Frasers Group has received support for its new Warwickshire headquarters, despite concerns that it would damage the UK’s green belt.

It is understood that the proposed 275-acre facility has been recommended for approval by planning officials, as reported by The Telegraph, with a 208-page document noting benefits that will come with the site.

This is in spite of officials recognising the "substantial and permanent harm to the green belt” the facility could cause as well as concerns raised by residents of Ansty, where the headquarters will be situated.

However, such damage was justified in the report which stated the decision was made for “very special circumstances”.

According to the media outlet, planning officers said: “The totality of the economic, environmental and social benefits have been considered and the totality of the benefits clearly outweigh the combined weight of the harm to the green belt and any other harm, including the retail and landscape harm [and] heritage harm.

“Consequently, the very special circumstances necessary to justify the development … exist and the application should be approved. National economic benefits hold substantial weight in the balance.”

The Sports Direct owner, which purchased the property for 53.3 million pounds three years ago, plans to use the site for five warehouses spanning 3.3 million square feet, a hotel, a retail concept testing space, a gym, car parks and sports facilities.