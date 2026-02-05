Frasers Group snaps up majority stake in Italy’s Maxi Sport

British retail giant Frasers Group has secured a majority stake in Maxi Sport SpA, an Italian multi-sport retailer, as it continues to enact its global expansion strategy.

Exact terms and details of the agreement, including the size of the acquired stake, were not initially disclosed in the announcement. Maxi Sport’s owners, Emanuele, Giovanni, Ester and Guilia Sala, will retain a shareholding and maintain positions on the leadership team.

Commenting on the move, Frasers’ CEO, Michael Murray, said he was looking forward to merging the group’s international experience with Maxi Sport’s regional expertise to grow the retailer’s offering.

Frasers eyes Italian Sports Direct launch in future

The acquisition appears to be the first step in what will be a broader partnership between the duo, with Murray revealing that, next to expanding Maxi Sport’s capabilities, there was potential to launch Frasers’ flagship brand Sports Direct in Italy in the future.

By adding Maxi Sport to its portfolio, Frasers is continuing to grow a global presence as part of an ongoing ‘Elevation Strategy’, focused on premiumising its brand portfolio and international network, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Maxi Sport is a notable addition to its efforts. The company already operates 18 stores across Italy, offering a range of premium sports products and winter gear across multiple categories. It also owns a number of sports retail brands, including Space23, BSS, Frisco, Athletic and Special, among others.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Frasers also snapping up Hervis’ Hungarian and Romanian business units, adding over 75 stores to its Central European portfolio.