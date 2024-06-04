Frasers Group's acquisition of Dutch retailer Twin Sport approved

Frasers Group is getting closer to acquiring Dutch sports retailer Twin Sport after the Netherlands' Market and Consumer Authority ruled that there would still be enough competition within the local market following the potential takeover.

The British fashion and retail giant, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels, had initially shown interest in Twin Sport back in early April, however, an acquisition required the approval of the consumer watchdog.

The chain owns around 17 shops in the Netherlands plus a web shop, while Frasers Group already operates in the Netherlands via sportswear retailers under the name Sports World.

Back in April, Frasers' managing director Ger Wright had said on the move: "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Twin Sport. This acquisition accelerates Sports Direct's ambition to become the leading sports fashion retailer in EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa, ed.].

"As part of Frasers, Twin Sport will benefit from our Elevation strategy, our continued investment in omnichannel retail capabilities and the incredible Sports Direct brand ecosystem. Our unrivalled relationships with global brands such as Nike and Adidas, as well as our collaborations with beloved local brands, will enhance Twin Sport's offering for consumers."