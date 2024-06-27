Frasers reportedly halts orders following acquisition of Coggles

It is believed that some clients of Coggles and The Hut, both recently acquired by Frasers Group, have had their orders cancelled in the past few days.

A number of premium and luxury brands have reportedly been contacted by THG, the brands’ former owner, to say orders for AW24 and SS25 had been cancelled, according to Drapers.

The media outlet said that the news had been sent to brands in an email in which THG: “Following [the] announcement that THG is selling its luxury websites to the Frasers Group, we find it necessary to make cancellations.

“Please consider this email as formal notice to cancel all outstanding commitments for AW24 and SS25 with immediate effect.”

One unnamed brand told Drapers that they assumed Frasers was buying Coggles “to shut it down to increase its market share”.

Both Coggles and The Hut were purchased by Frasers via a strategic partnership deal with THG, which agreed to sell its portfolio of luxury goods websites to the retail giant.

At the time, CEO of THG, Matthew Moulding, said: “Our luxury brand portfolio including Coggles has grown from a standing start 11 years ago, and we are eager to watch it develop further as an Ingenuity client.”