Fred Perry posts sales and profit growth

Fred Perry Limited’s revenue for the year to December 31, 2022 increased by 20.8 percent to 135.7 million pounds with the company-owned stores and wholesale and distributor customers returning to normal trading.

The company reported a 34 percent increase in pre-tax profit to 15.6 million pounds and its net profit improved to 12.9 million pounds.

Gross profit for the year, the company said in accounts filed with the Companies House UK, rose to 64.5 million pounds, while the gross margin percentage fell from 49.7 percent to 47.5 percent.

“As the global economy endures adverse economic conditions and the ongoing effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we stay focussed on our long-term strategy. The Fred Perry Shirt is front and centre of our offering and as we celebrated our 70th anniversary of the brand in 2022, our ambition is to make it a true icon in every market,” the company said in the filing.