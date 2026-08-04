Fred Perry profit before tax up 5 percent despite revenue contraction

UK apparel brand Fred Perry Limited (Fred Perry) has published its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The London-based company reported a 5 percent increase in profit before tax to 18 million pounds (24.17 million dollars), compared to 17.15 million pounds in 2024.

Total turnover decreased by 1.61 percent to 141.27 million pounds from 143.58 million pounds in the prior financial year. Executive management attributed the top-line decline to broader international economic pressures and growth restrictions across global markets. Full-price sales expanded by 1 percent across the period, while discounted sales fell by 12 percent following tighter inventory management initiatives.

Fred Perry noted that the board continues to focus on consolidating product collections, operational processes, and overall inventory holding to support long-term profitability.

Gross margin expands on full-price sales focus

Gross profit for the 12-month period rose to 78.68 million pounds from 75.31 million pounds in 2024. The gross margin percentage widened by 320 basis points to 55.7 percent, up from 52.5 percent in the previous year. Profit before tax as a percentage of turnover also improved to 12.7 percent compared to 11.9 percent in 2024.

Margin improvements were driven by reduced stock purchase prices, tighter collection widths, disciplined cost management, and sales growth in core product lines, notably the signature Fred Perry shirt. The brand maintained stable retail pricing on its core polo shirt throughout the financial period, utilizing forward purchasing contracts and long-term supplier terms to absorb inflationary pressures.

Operating profit for the financial year stood at 16.52 million pounds, up from 13.94 million pounds in 2024.

Regional performance and distribution channels

Across operational sales channels, revenue contractions were primarily concentrated within UK wholesale and e-commerce distribution networks. Revenue from directly owned and operated retail stores increased year-over-year.

Regionally, European operations generated 93.10 million pounds in turnover, compared to 92.79 million pounds in 2024. Within the European market, Germany recorded a 25% year-over-year revenue increase. Turnover from the rest of the world fell to 48.17 million pounds from 50.79 million pounds in the previous financial period.

During the period, Fred Perry distributed 20 million pounds in dividends to its immediate parent entity, Fred Perry (Holdings) Limited. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 8.80 million pounds for the year ended December 31, 2025, which remains subject to shareholder approval.