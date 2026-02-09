Freemans.com reports continued Christmas growth

British digital department store Freemans.com has reported strong Christmas trading in 2025, defying a wider retail slump in the UK, as sales rose across home and fashion, as well as significant customer growth.

For the four weeks to Christmas 2025, Freemans reports that sales rose 12 percent, boosted by the launch of its first online-only festive advert, a 30-second video aligned with popular social media trends which ran across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, leading shopping sites, and Freemans.com's own website.

Overall Q4 sales, for the 12 weeks to January 2, 2026, were up 9 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in overall UK retail sales during the period, as the online retailer reported its sixth consecutive year of festive sales growth.

The increase in sales follows Freemans' restructuring from a catalogue to a pureplay retailer, as well as its strategy to target what it calls the “crucial” 40+ female shopper with “fashionable yet affordable products,” as well as partnering with established consumer brands across its categories.

This strategy has converted a new generation of customers who had not previously engaged with Freemans.com, with new consumers during the period up 9 percent, while the website reported an uplift of 10 percent during the 12 weeks.

Homeware was the standout category for the online retailer, with sales up 16 percent, while fashion sales increased by 3 percent, with its in-house designed own fashion ranges performing strongly, up 43 percent year-on-year.

Ann Steer, chief executive of Freemans, said in a statement: “The so-called ‘Golden Quarter’ has shone very brightly for Freemans. We have seen exceptional growth across every department, even against a background of decreased consumer spending, with the momentum we have created clearly continuing.”

“The results are testament to everyone in the business who has been willing to adapt, think, and act in an agile way and focus relentlessly on giving our customers, old and new, their very best shopping experience.

“Our brand partnerships continue apace with more big names to be unveiled for 2026, and we will continue to listen, act, and deliver for all our customers through this new year and beyond.”