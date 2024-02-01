Freemans reports “strong” Christmas performance

Digital fashion and homeware department store Freemans, which axed its iconic paper catalogue after 118 years last year, has reported continued growth over the Christmas period.

In the eight weeks to December 31, 2023, Freemans reports “strong” growth with sales up 5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The online retailer, which has been on an aggressive digital transformation journey, saw Black Friday/Cyber Week sales increase by 8 percent, compared to 2022.

In fashion, partywear boosted sales by 4 percent, while homewares and electricals were up 14 percent, and Christmas decorations rose by 29 percent. Freemans also added that more than 60 percent of the products featured within its ‘Made You Look’ Christmas TV all sold out, including perfumes, bedding, and soft furnishings.

Ann Steer, chief executive of Freemans, said in a statement: “The last quarter was one of the toughest I can recall, with continued pressures on the customer’s purse. As such I am delighted with the strong growth that we have delivered over Black Friday and Christmas. Sales were so encouraging that it allowed us to come out of sale earlier than last year and start the new season focussing on full price rather than discounting clearance.

“Our announcement to drop the catalogue, something that in the past has been central to both our business and firmly embedded within the nation’s shopping habits for over a century, was very clearly the right thing to do with customers old and new responding well to our digital first approach.”