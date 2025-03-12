Freemans strategy to target 40-plus females drives sales growth

British online department store Freemans has reported a sales increase of 13 percent for the last quarter of 2024, as its new strategy to target women over forty pays off.

The pureplay retailer, which scrapped its catalogue in 2023 as part of its transformational journey, saw its total fashion sales grow by 5 percent for the 14 weeks to December 20, 2024, and the home and living category increased by 18 percent.

Freemans also performed well over the Christmas period, reporting a 12 percent like-for-like sales increase for the five weeks to December 24. This followed the retailer’s earliest launch of Christmas, ahead of other retailers, and its TV advert campaign starring British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which debuted on October 26 “with featured products selling out in days”.

The move to bring forward its Christmas campaign was prompted by its own research that showed 36 percent of consumers had started their Christmas shopping in October.

Due to the success of the Ellis-Bextor campaign, the retailer has extended its contract with the singer for 2025, including an autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Freemans also delivered its strongest Cyber Week, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with sales up 25 percent and 28 percent respectively, year-on-year, which resulted in a 17 percent positive gap to the wider market, according to BRC figures.

The 14-week period also saw customer growth, up 18 percent, while visits to Freemans.com grew by 10 percent.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor drives Christmas sales success at Freemans

Freemans Christmas 2024 campaign starring Sophie Ellis-Bextor Credits: Freemans

Ann Steer, chief executive at Freemans, said in a statement: “A great set of results, set against a challenging market backdrop, shows real momentum as we continue to transform the business - which this year is celebrating 120 years. A thank you to customers both old and new who shopped with us over the quarter as well as to our colleagues who have worked extremely hard to deliver these results.

“We are also delighted to have Sophie for another year and excited to see what a dedicated collection looks like for AW25.”

Freemans feels the growth is a result of its change in strategy to drive consideration for Freemans.com by reaching new audiences, such as the 40-plus female shoppers with its fashion offering by positioning itself as a “style ally” to the consumer group who don’t feel “communicated to in an authentic, informative and relatable way,” according to the retailer’s own research.

This was achieved by launching Freemans’ ‘Style Squad’ across social and digital channels featuring age-appropriate influencers alongside Ellis-Bextor, offering style tips and advice.

Looking ahead to the SS25 season, Freemans' in-house design team said they will be focusing on two fashion trends: easy dressing, offering a paired back, minimalist approach with simple co-ords, wide-leg trousers, boyfriend shirts, and slogan T-shirts; and modern bohemia, which draws inspiration from the romantic designs seen across fashion weeks, including feminine poet blouses and dresses, ruffles, laces, tiered hems and soft volume maxi dresses.