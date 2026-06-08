French brand Grain de Malice reportedly looking to enter Spain with franchise model

French womenswear prêt-à-porter brand Grain de Malice is exploring its entry into the Spanish market. This will be through a franchise-based expansion model and the search for a local operator. The brand already reaches Spain indirectly through its digital channel, with a presence on platforms like Zalando.

The company, which specialises in mid-range womenswear, is planning this move as part of its international growth strategy. It already operates more than 200 points of sale outside its home country.

Founded in 2007, the brand has positioned itself in the accessible womenswear segment. Its collections are aimed at women over 35 and sizes range from approximately 36 to 50. Its offering focuses on garments designed for different body shapes, with a stated emphasis on comfort, fit and in-store advice.

The planned expansion model for Spain is based on a commission-affiliation system. Under this system, the brand would retain ownership of the stock and the franchisee would act as a point-of-sale, receiving a commission on turnover. The estimated initial investment is around 100,000 euros, with an entrance fee of 12,000 euros, no royalties, and a marketing fee of 2 percent plus an additional 1 percent. The planned stores have an average area of around 160 square metres, with five-year contracts and a minimum population requirement of 40,000 inhabitants.

On a corporate level, the company has undergone significant changes in its shareholding structure in recent years. After being linked to the Mulliez group ecosystem, it was acquired in 2023 by an investment consortium. This consortium was formed by Groupe Philippe Ginestet, the FE2T fund and its current management team. This change has been accompanied by an acceleration of its retail expansion and a greater commitment to international growth.