French Connection returns to North America with G-III licensing deal

French Connection is making a renewed push into North America, announcing a long-term licensing partnership with G-III Apparel Group to develop and distribute men’s and women’s apparel, as well as selected accessories, across the region.

The agreement, which takes effect on February 1st, is a strategic step forward for the London-based brand as it continues its post-acquisition repositioning under owner MIP Holdings. While French Connection has maintained a global footprint through licensing and international partners, North America has remained a notably complex market for the brand since the contraction of its directly operated retail presence in the late 2010s.

Under the new deal, G-III will oversee design, sourcing and distribution, leveraging its deep relationships with US department stores, specialty retailers and digital channels. Financial terms were not disclosed.

For French Connection, the partnership reflects a broader shift away from capital-intensive retail towards asset-light growth via licensing, an approach increasingly favoured by mid-market fashion brands seeking scale without operational risk. Since acquiring the business in November 2021, MIP Holdings has focused on stabilising the brand, refining its contemporary positioning and rebuilding relevance beyond its once-dominant logo era.

Milestone

Chair Apinder Singh Ghura described the agreement as a “major milestone” in the group’s long-term strategy, pointing to North America as a key growth market. “This agreement builds on our global momentum and reflects our commitment to expanding the brand’s reach and relevance,” he said.

The move also fits squarely within G-III’s playbook. The New York-based apparel group has built one of the industry’s most expansive licensing portfolios, balancing owned brands such as DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin with licensed names including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Nautica. In its most recent fiscal year (FY2024), G-III reported revenues of approximately 3.1 billion dollars, underscoring the scale at which it operates across wholesale, retail and digital channels.

“Expanding our portfolio of strategic licenses remains central to our growth strategy,” said Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s chairman and chief executive officer. The French Connection partnership, he added, will draw on the group’s “scaled infrastructure and proven strengths in design, sourcing, and distribution.”

Founded in 1972, French Connection built its reputation on accessible, design-led fashion, reaching peak visibility in the 1990s and early 2000s. In recent years, the brand has sought to recalibrate its image, leaning into modern tailoring, elevated essentials and lifestyle categories including homeware. Today, it operates across more than 200 locations globally through a mix of retail, e-commerce, wholesale and licensing partners.

The success of the North American relaunch is likely to depend less on brand recognition, which remains high, and more on sharp product definition and disciplined price positioning in a crowded contemporary market. With inflation-strained consumers trading down and department stores paring back, or in some cases, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, filing for bankruptcy, flawless execution will matter more than ever.

Still, pairing a heritage British brand with a US licensing heavyweight suggests a pragmatic, low-risk route back into the market. For French Connection, the deal is less about a dramatic comeback and quietly rebuilding presence in a region it once dominated.