French fashion house Loulou de Saison seeks investment to fuel US and Asia growth

In late 2025 or early 2026, Loulou de Saison plans to open up 20 percent of its capital. This move aims to strengthen the company's structure and accelerate its international development, particularly in the US and Asia. It will also support the opening of new boutiques and the development of strategic partnerships.

Loulou de Saison is an independent premium French fashion house, founded in 2019 by Chloé Harrouche (artistic director) and Ugo Bensoussan (CEO). The creative direction is based in Paris.

The brand offers a contemporary and timeless womenswear collection that reinterprets classics. Examples include shawl-collar jackets in a viscose silk and wool blend (FSC: Responsible Forest Management certified) for 590 euros; GOTS-certified organic cotton jeans at 290 euros; and calfskin leather bags and shoes starting from 500 euros.

Loulou de Saison does not officially disclose its manufacturing locations. Retailers such as Ssence and The Frankie Shop, however, list Italy and Portugal as countries of origin.

The brand opened its first boutique in 2022 in the Marais district of Paris. In 2024, it inaugurated a corner in Galeries Lafayette. A second store is set to launch in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris, in 2025. Its wholesale network, accounting for 85 percent of turnover, comprises 280 retailers worldwide.

Since March 2025, Loulou de Saison has been listed on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

For 2026, Loulou de Saison has ambitious plans. These include another Parisian store opening, two new corners in France, and an international expansion with a store and an associated corner in New York.

The brand reported a 2024 turnover of 15 million euros (17.63 million dollars) and a retail value (the final value of products at public price) of 33 million euros. The reported EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) margin is 15 percent.