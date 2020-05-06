French fashion house Sonia Rykiel one step closer to relaunching

French luxury fashion house Sonia Rykiel is one step closer to relaunching after it was announced that its two new owners - brothers and co-founders of online store Showroomprive, Éric and Michaël Dayan - have signed the final deeds of sale.

The acquired assets comprise a wide portfolio of intellectual property rights registered in over 400 product categories in France and abroad. These rights protect the brands “Sonia Rykiel”, “Rykiel Homme” and the “Sonia by Sonia Rykiel” line across fashion, fragrance, beauty and lifestyle.

The brand, launched in May 1968 by Sonia Rykiel, was ordered to wind up in July 2019 by a court in Paris following a period of losses. Then, in December 2019, the Dayan brothers announced they would relaunch the label.

The brothers are now hoping to revive the brand to the icon it once was. “We are very proud to announce the acquisition of this iconic and universal brand whose creations are so identifiable and whose values are so contemporary. We are fully-committed to leading the renaissance of this magnificent fashion house that combines heritage and Modernity,” they said in a joint statement.

Sonia Rykiel to relaunch social media accounts

The company said that in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not be presenting any strategies, but it said it would be putting artistic direction at the “heart of reflections”, with a particular focus on the brand’s strong roots in knitwear.

The label will also be relaunching its social media pages by the end of this week brand’s followers. The company said: “In the current context, we wish to focus and mobilize our efforts on the reopening of the brand’s social media that already have a large community (450,000 followers on Instagram, 140,000 on Twitter, 90,000 on Facebook). We want to share the messages of support we have received for the brand, and convey its uniting and inspiring key values.”