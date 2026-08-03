French manufacturer Groupe Lécuyer acquires Moreau Paris

The Paris Commercial Court has approved the acquisition of Moreau Paris, a historic leather goods house, by Cardinal Invest, owner of the French manufacturer Groupe Lécuyer. This transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the last independent Parisian houses specialising in monogrammed canvas.

A historic heritage and commercial development

Founded in 1882, Moreau Paris shares the heritage of famous Parisian trunk makers. Relaunched in the early 2010s, the brand initially benefited from investment from the Japanese group Onward. It was then taken over in 2020 by a group of industry entrepreneurs. Under their leadership, the brand continued its international expansion.

Today, the house generates approximately ten million euros in annual global turnover through a network of boutiques, department stores, franchise partners and digital channels. The Japanese market, in particular, saw a sales increase of over 30 percent between 2022 and 2025. The opening of a partner-managed boutique in Houston in December 2025 confirms this development momentum.

A strategic alliance between craftsmanship and industry

The arrival of Groupe Lécuyer, a Normandy-based company owned by the Odend'hal family and employing around 800 people, offers Moreau Paris new production capabilities. This manufacturer, which draws on over three centuries of expertise in leather and textiles, already supplies major luxury brands. The aim of this takeover is to combine Moreau Paris' current Italian production know-how with Groupe Lécuyer's French manufacturing expertise.

Charles Odend'hal, managing director of Groupe Lécuyer, explained in a statement: “Moreau has an extraordinary history, an international clientele and significant growth potential. Our ambition is to build on everything that makes the house unique while investing in its products, craftsmanship and global development.”

The transaction follows an internal reorganisation that affected the company's historic structure, suddenly placing the brand's global activities on the market. The sale process was conducted by the firm Asteren, with support from Richard Morgan Advisory, and it immediately attracted interest from commercial and financial buyers.

Pablo Castanon, judicial liquidator at Asteren, commented: “The result demonstrates how an effective judicial restructuring process can attract serious industrial investors and offer companies a real long-term future.”

The court order, signed on July 29, thus lays the foundation for new investment and sustainable industrial development for the Parisian label.