French-Swiss entrepreneur Dan Mamane's bid selected for Le Coq Sportif takeover

Paris - The Paris Commercial Court (TAE) selected the bid from French-Swiss entrepreneur Dan Mamane to take over the struggling equipment supplier Le Coq Sportif on Friday. Mamane's bid was chosen over a consortium backed by businessman Xavier Niel and judoka Teddy Riner.

Le Coq Sportif kitted out the French delegation at the Paris Olympic Games last summer. The company employed some 300 people in France. It was placed in receivership last November. According to the decision seen by AFP, the court stated it would "approve the recovery plan presented by the judicial administrators and based on Dan Mamane's project".