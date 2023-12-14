Fresenius University of Applied Sciences, Rimowa partner on 'luxury management' master programme

Rimowa is going to university.

Cologne-based suitcase specialist Rimowa and Fresenius University of Applied Sciences, located in the city of Idstein, near Cologne, have entered into a partnership for a master's degree programme called "'Luxury Management", the university announced on Thursday.

The English-language degree programme will teach students about marketing, sales and strategies for luxury brands and products in order to prepare them for a career in the ever-changing luxury industry once they graduate.

The partnership with Rimowa, which is based on a "holistic and 360 degree approach", offers a wide range of activities and projects as well as joint teamwork and practical projects and networking events, as per the press release. In addition, courses and keynote speeches will be held by professors for employees of the suitcase specialist, which is part of the French luxury goods group LVMH.

"With the comprehensive range of courses offered as part of the partnership, they [the students] will be able to apply their knowledge and skills in a dynamic environment and optimally prepare themselves for the challenges of the luxury industry," professor Marc Paternot, Dean of Studies for the Luxury Management degree programme, said in a statement.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit from German into English: Veerle Versteeg.