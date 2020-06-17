From Calvin Klein to Raul Peñaranda, Tom Murry to take the Latin-American brand to “new heights”

New York – After running Calvin Klein for 17 years and tasting retirement from the fashion industry, fashion industry veteran Tom Murry has announced he will take the reins at Raul Peñaranda.

Tom Murry, former CEO of Calvin Klein, announced his return to the fashion industry earlier in June, as h e join forces with rising Latin American haute-couture designer, Raul Peñaranda.

Murry will start as the designer’s namesake firm’s CEO. Raul Peñaranda LLC, based in New York City, will retain Peñaranda as founder and creative director.

Expanding ranges beyond haute-couture and taking on global markets

"Raul and I are very excited about this extraordinary opportunity. We look forward to adding other appropriate product categories and expanding Raul's unique blend of flair, warmth, quality and creativity into more arenas," said Murry regarding his new professional venture.

The former Calving Klein’s CEO has shared his enthusiasm about taking Peñaranda's brand to new heights and turn the designer’s label into a fashion powerhouse with global reach.

The designer often looks into his Colombian and Venezuelan roots to design luxury women's wear that was acclaimed in the last edition of the NYCFW in February due to an aesthetic that mixes of seduction and sophistication. "We are a luxury brand crafted with kindness and our mission statement is to 'show the world who you are.' We are a cruelty free brand as well, avoiding the pitfalls behind mass production. And of my work I always say, 'I don't design dresses, I create emotions!" explains Peñaranda.

Two years after debuting at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Raul Peñaranda was named by ‘Forbes’ as one of the fastest-growing fashion entrepreneurs to come out of the small business industry with his 100 percent USA manufactured ready to wear fashion line for women.

Image: 2020 A/W Collection. Raul Peñaranda official