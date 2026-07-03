From UFLPA to DPP: The shift from cheap labour to complete transparency

In recent years, the global textile and apparel landscape has transformed from a race for the cheapest labour to a high-stakes battle over supply chain data. While the EU and its trade partners are readying themselves for the upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP), not a few are wondering which impact it will have on global logistics. Forward-thinking operators are looking at US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) aggressive enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) as a real-world case study. The UFLPA represents the first time a major consumer market has successfully operationalised a “guilty until proven digitally innocent” standard for physical goods.

The UFLPA was signed into law in December 2021 and implemented in June 2022. According to the CBP definition, it “establishes a rebuttable presumption that all goods, wares, articles and merchandise mined, produced or manufactured, wholly or in part, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People's Republic of China, or by an entity on the UFLPA Entity List, are made with forced labor and are prohibited under 19 U.S.C. § 1307 to enter into the United States”.

Guilty until proven digitally innocent

The sheer volume of the recent UFLPA enforcement actions highlights that customs agencies have broken past standard administrative boundaries and are actively choking off traditional logistics routes. CBP's data reveals that the agency has subjected more than 18,000 global shipments to rigorous forced labour reviews, totalling roughly 3.81 billion US dollars. For apparel, footwear and textiles, this means that in the last four years, more than 13,000 shipments were flagged, of which almost two thirds (62 percent or more than 8,000) were denied while about one third (34 percent or around 4,500) were released; the remaining almost 500 shipments (4 percent) are currently pending.

In a significant operational shift, CBP altered its auditing criteria this year to track enforcement at the specific “individual import transaction" level rather than by entire shipment entries. This granular deal-level auditing exposes every single item in a container to targeted data validation but also excludes those that are not subject to UFLPA enforcement actions. For example, a shipment under one bill of lading or airway bill may contain different types of garments like cotton t-shirts, cotton pants, polyester vests and manmade fibre jackets from multiple garment-producing countries like China, Malaysia or Vietnam. It may contain three items that are subject to UFLPA enforcement actions. While the previous auditing criteria would have flagged the whole shipment, it now flags individual items.

Logistics bottleneck

For the apparel, footwear and textiles industry, this data-driven gatekeeping has triggered an unprecedented bottleneck. CBP statistics show a major spike in targeted interventions, with consumer products and apparel climbing to represent roughly 56 percent of all recent UFLPA detentions; the apparel sector alone accounts for 22 percent of these stops. The operational friction is perhaps best illustrated by this compliance reality: In fiscal year 2025, when roughly 7,325 shipments were held for review under UFLPA parameters, independent legal and industry reviews noted that only a minuscule 6.5 percent of those initial holds managed to clear and gain entry into the US market.

What makes the UFLPA a true preview of the EU’s DPP framework is the aggressive targeting of transshipment hubs. Importers who believed shifting final garment assembly to Southeast Asia would hide upstream compliance gaps have been hit with a reality check. While China accounts for 76 percent of apparel detentions, secondary hubs like Cambodia (9 percent) and Vietnam (7 percent) are actively being flagged and held. This mirrors how the DPP will operate under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). The EU will not just inspect where a jacket was stitched; its automated customs systems will interrogate the entire structural history of the garment, from the Tier 4 raw cotton fibre to the chemical toxicity of the dye batches.

Furthermore, the mechanics of how these shipments are managed has entered a highly standardised, digital-first environment. With the launch of the required CBP Forced Labor Portal, the US government effectively ended the era of ad-hoc emailing and messy physical paperwork, forcing brands into structured digital workflows for scope reviews and exception requests.

A product without a digital passport is like a defective product

The DPP will run on this exact philosophy but at a much grander scale. Brands exporting to the EU will be required to feed 49 mandatory data points, which were published on 13th May 2026, into machine-readable, interoperable formats (ISO/IEC 15459) linked directly to a central EU registry. These data points are divided into four categories - product identification and information, producer identification and compliance documentation - and ten garment types. The latter are t-shirts, shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, dresses, leggings & socks, underwear, swimwear and textile accessories and include workwear and sportswear but not smart and medical textiles and intermediate products like yarns, fabrics and fibres.

The clear takeaway for the textile industry is that a failure in digital tracing is now legally equivalent to a defective physical product. The UFLPA has spent three years conditioning customs officials to demand verifiable, unalterable proof of origin down to the raw material level before letting cargo pass.

The upcoming DPP will merely expand this template from labour origins to holistic environmental footprints. For apparel brands, the blueprint has been written: if you do not build robust digital twin frameworks and absolute, tier-by-tier data transparency into your supply chain today, your physical inventory will simply rot in a customs warehouse tomorrow.