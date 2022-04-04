Frugi names new chair, Margaret McDonald

Sustainable childrenswear label Frugi has announced the appointment of Margaret McDonald as the group’s new chair.

McDonald has previously served in an array of executive positions, including global president of Victoria’s Secret, senior executive for Gap Inc., Banana Republic and Primark and non-executive director of LA sportswear company, Spiritual Gangster.

Additionally, McDonald is also the former executive chairman of Masai Clothing and the non-executive director of Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

In her new role, Frugi said that McDonald will bring her “valuable global knowledge” to the company to further push its global expansion.

On the appointment, McDonald said in a release: “I am really looking forward to joining Frugi as chair and working closely alongside [CEO] Sarah and the rest of the fantastic team.

“It is a very exciting time for the brand, maintaining its focus on sustainability, quality and giving back to the wider Frugi community, whilst continuing to go from strength to strength. I hope to encourage and be a part of this growth going forwards.”