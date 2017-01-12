Full price promise brings cheer to Fat Face holiday sales

Full price sales at Fat Face increased 7.9 percent in the 54 days to Christmas Eve after the UK-based fashion retailer introduced the price guarantee, which assured that prices would remain unchanged until the Boxing Day Sale, said a report by Retail Week.

According to Fat Face Chief Executive Anthony Thompson, the report adds, the price promise clearly resonated with its customers and the introduction of the price promise made shoppers pick things without thinking twice. The retailer saw positive impact of this move especially around November pay day. The retailer was able to report a record week of full price sales in the week to Christmas Eve.

The company also ran its full price sales at its four stores in the US. On the other hand, tighter inventory control led Fat Face to enter the Boxing Day Sale event with 22 percent less inventory than last year. The situation enabled the company to unveil its spring range two weeks in advance. However, it foresees a challenging year ahead on the back of currency devaluation, consumer uncertainty and cost inflation.

Thompson further added that customers with less money to spend will be buying less but buying well, so the high street needs innovation and newness, said the Retail Week.

