FullBeauty acquires intimates brand Cuup

On the heels of its recent acquisition of Eloquii, FullBeauty Brands has acquired Cuup, a U.S.-based digitally native size-inclusive intimates brand.

The company said in a release that Cuup’s belief that sexiness is self-defined – versus being defined by others – and its commitment to innovative design for a comfortable and functional fit, align with FullBeauty’s mission to bring size-inclusive, high-quality and stylish brands to consumers.

The company added that with the growing intimates market estimated at 13 billion dollars in the US and 45 billion dollars globally – the deal is the latest milestone in FullBeauty’s long-term strategy of expanding its customer base, reaching new demographics, and stacking its new digital mall with top-tier size-inclusive apparel brands. FullBeauty Brands plans to add Cuup to its new digital mall by fall 2023, which currently has Eloquii, June+Vie and Swimsuits for All under its portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Cuup team to the FullBeauty Brands family, as we continue to grow as the leading destination for great fitting, quality, on-trend, size-inclusive apparel. Cuup enables us to further tap into the growing intimate addressable market, extends our reach among a new demographic of customers, and expands our offerings to our existing customers,” said Jim Fogarty, FullBeauty Brands CEO.

Cuup is known for its measurements on real bodies and a dynamic sizing system that delivers the same style and support across 53 sizes. While the company offers high quality, stylish and functional intimate apparel across sizes, Cuup’s competitive advantage is in supporting large cup sizes. The company enjoys a strong digital following, with more than 235K followers on Instagram and a growing TikTok community.

FullBeauty’s portfolio of brands offer an incredible breadth of sizing with apparel from 12W to 44W bras, in bands from 30 to 58, cups from A to O, and footwear in medium, wide and wide-wide, and more.

The company further said that this latest acquisition will allow FullBeauty Brands to further expand its presence in the 81 billion dollars women's plus-size sector in the United States.