Fun European (Black) Friday Facts

New York - A week has passed since this year’s Black Friday, marking the kick-off of the most important sales period for retailers. But, how do consumers see seasonal discounts and other selling tactics?

A recent survey conducted by Ingenico and YouGov revealed some interesting holiday shopping habits of Europeans. See below some fun facts regarding shoppers in Europe:

Almost half (42 percent) of UK respondents mainly buy for themselves on Black Friday. Only 13 percent mainly buy for their partner and just 4 percent for their friends.

Only 15 percent of married shoppers buy something for their partner on Black Friday.

In the UK, over half of men (53 percent) buy for themselves, yet only a third (33 percent) of women buy for themselves.

Sixty-six percent of over-55 year-olds would not wait for an item they wanted to be discounted in Black Friday sales.

Younger shoppers (18-24) on the other hand are more spend savvy – over a quarter (26 percent) of 18-24 year-olds would wait up to three months for a deal.

Twenty-four percent of men buy for their families, versus 41 percent of women.

Nearly half (48 percent) of Belgium Black Friday shoppers opt to shop with online retailers that sell international brands.

Forty percent of French consumers are willing to shop with foreign retailers online during Black Friday sales.