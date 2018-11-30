Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
BUSINESS

Fun European (Black) Friday Facts

Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez
|

New York - A week has passed since this year’s Black Friday, marking the kick-off of the most important sales period for retailers. But, how do consumers see seasonal discounts and other selling tactics?

A recent survey conducted by Ingenico and YouGov revealed some interesting holiday shopping habits of Europeans. See below some fun facts regarding shoppers in Europe:

  • Almost half (42 percent) of UK respondents mainly buy for themselves on Black Friday. Only 13 percent mainly buy for their partner and just 4 percent for their friends.

  • Only 15 percent of married shoppers buy something for their partner on Black Friday.

  • In the UK, over half of men (53 percent) buy for themselves, yet only a third (33 percent) of women buy for themselves.

  • Sixty-six percent of over-55 year-olds would not wait for an item they wanted to be discounted in Black Friday sales.

  • Younger shoppers (18-24) on the other hand are more spend savvy – over a quarter (26 percent) of 18-24 year-olds would wait up to three months for a deal.

  • Twenty-four percent of men buy for their families, versus 41 percent of women.

  • Nearly half (48 percent) of Belgium Black Friday shoppers opt to shop with online retailers that sell international brands.

  • Forty percent of French consumers are willing to shop with foreign retailers online during Black Friday sales.
    • black friday
     

    Related news

    MORE NEWS

     

    LATEST JOBS

     

    MOST READ