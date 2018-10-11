Furla’s first half turnover increases by 10.6 percent

Furla Group’s turnover in the first half grew by 10.6 percent at constant exchange or 5.8 percent at current exchange to 252 million euros (291.6 million dollars). The company said in a statement published by Business Wire that turnover increased in the first part of the year across all markets. In particular, the Asia Pacific region registered a 28.6 percent increase at constant exchange, while Japan saw a 9.5 percent increase, while sales in the United States grew by 24.2 percent.

“Over the last three years, Furla Group has doubled its turnover. This is significant growth and we are very proud of it, especially considering the challenging circumstances in which it took place,” said Alberto Camerlengo, Chief Executive Officer of Furla Group in a statement.

Furla witnesses growth through offline as well as online retail

Furla is present in 100 countries, with 471 monobrand stores and also has over 1,200 multibrand and department store sales points. Over the past several months, the company added, Furla Group has assumed full control of its retail distribution in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Figures from the first half of the year reveal that Italy now accounts for 15 percent of total turnover; the EMEA region (excluding Italy), 28 percent; the APAC region, 27 percent; Japan, 23 percent; and the US, 7 percent.

Year-on-year sales through travel retail were up by 23 percent, which accounts for 8 percent of Furla Group’s total turnover. The company is present in the travel retail channel in 64 countries, with a total of 298 sales points, including boutiques, corners, shop-in-shops, aircraft and cruise ships.

Sales through ecommerce, the company said, increased by 24.1 percent in the first half of this year. The company further added that it is also boosting its investments in marketing and communication, with greater emphasis on digital and social media. A new monogram inspired by Furla’s “F” was created and introduced in a capsule collection in Milan during the city’s women’s fashion week in September 2018.

