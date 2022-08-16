Furla’s H1 sales increase by 12 percent

Furla recorded a 12 percent increase in global sales in the first half of 2022, showing a recovery trend, surpassing last year's results.

The company said in a release that as an effect of the increased local consumption and the return of local and US tourist flows, EMEA generated a growth of 43 percent, while North American sales recorded a 74 percent rise.

The company added that despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic and various restrictions in the first quarter of the year, a positive value was also achieved in Japan, with an increase of 6 percent.

The APAC market experienced a 27 percent decline due to the impacts of Covid-related measures in China and the decline of point of sales that most affected this geographical area.

The company further said that Furla will continue the implementation of the strategic relaunch plan with the new CEO who will be announced shortly.

Aa of June 30, 2022, Furla operated 432 point of sales across geographies compared to 452 in 2021 and the company recorded a turnover of 305.8 million euros in 2021.