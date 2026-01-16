Future of Woolrich and Sundek collections following BasicNet acquisition

Marco Tamponi is officially the global brand manager for Woolrich and Sundek. The two brands were recently acquired by BasicNet. They join Sebago and Superga, two brands that have long been underits creative direction. The Italian fashion company founded by Marco Boglione also includes Kappa, Robe di Kappa, K-Way, Briko, Jesus Jeans and Sabelt in its portfolio, in addition to the four brands just mentioned.

Attending the Florentine trade fair Pitti Uomo, Tamponi explained to FashionUnited the future strategies for the two newly acquired labels that joined the Turin-based company's brand portfolio at the end of 2025.

"I will be looking after Sebago, Superga, Woolrich and Sundek and I don't know yet how I will manage my daily schedule," Tamponi said jokingly. The task is incredibly stimulating, yet undoubtedly demanding.

Woolrich's future value lies in its past: upcoming collections to highlight wool

"We have acquired the Woolrich brand and also an archive of 12,000 garments and 14,000 units of wool fabric. This is a company that invented outdoor wear and has 200 years of history behind it. It goes without saying that enhancing the brand is central for us," says Tamponi. He explains that the value of Woolrich's future lies in its past.

"We have studied the archive and want to reinterpret the heritage." This means highlighting wool, that noble, natural and sustainable fibre. It is in the brand's very name, along with that of the Rich family, who founded the company.

Archive pieces from Woolrich at the Pitti Uomo stand Credits: FashionUnited / Ole Spötter.

Founded in 1830 by John Rich in Pennsylvania, Woolrich is one of America's oldest outdoor clothing manufacturers

In short, the idea is to focus on this material. This means moving away from technical fibres like nylon, which have been central to recent years' collections. Starting with the next spring/summer collection, over half of the garments will follow the strategy outlined by Marco Tamponi. From autumn/winter 27, every piece will be created with this DNA. "A significant change will be immediately visible in the use of materials, which will all be natural, and in the fit for both men and women." On the retail side, recent developments include the opening of a new flagship store in Turin.

Sundek's spring/summer 27 collection to have a taste of salt and rebellion

The relaunch of Sundek also draws on the brand's heritage and the spirit of protest that defined surf culture. This culture originated on the coasts of California between the 1950s and 1960s. Diving into the waves with a board was originally a way to escape responsibilities, an act of rebellion. Surfing was counterculture.

Historic Sundek advertisement Credits: Sundek

"The collection will be linked to the sun, a strong colour palette, the sea and garments that have a salty, faded-from-use feel," emphasises Tamponi. He adds that the goal is not to create archive replicas, but a line that evokes the emotion and DNA of the label. "The collection we will present next June will fully reflect this mood."

Historic Sundek advertisement Credits: BasicNet