FW21 United Kickoff campaign starts mid January

To give buyers an overview of the fall/winter 2021-22 collections and to offer unique trend insights, FashionUnited has announced the FW21 United Kickoff campaign.

To unite the fashion industry and connect even more professionals, thousands of users will come together in January on the FashionUnited network for FW21 webinars presented on a free platform.

With many traditional trade events postponed or cancelled, the fashion industry is moving faster towards digitisation and the upcoming buying season will not be as we are used to.

Having the right information has never been more crucial for fashion buyers. With the launch of the FashionUnited Marketplace, an easy-to-navigate marketplace has been created which allows browsing collections and searching by themes as accessible as possible for buyers.

With many brands adding collections every day, the Marketplace is quickly becoming the go-to place for buyers to source and purchase the latest trends ahead of the upcoming seasons and/or to buy current stock.

As an independent international B2B fashion network, FashionUnited’s goal is to make the fashion industry more efficient and transparent, and to assist industry professionals in making their careers in fashion easier.

Click here to view the FashionUnited Marketplace.