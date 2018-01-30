Fyodor Golan sells minority stake to Eiesha Bharti Pasricha

London - British luxury sportswear label Fyodor Golan has sold a "significant minority stake" to fashion investor Eisha Bharati Pasricha. Together the two share a vision to see the brand becoming a "leading international designer" within the sportswear market.

The terms of the deal, which was announced ahead of Fyodor Golan's Autumn/Winter 2018 London Fashion Week show, were undisclosed. The new investment will help the luxe-sports brand, which had been entirely-self funded until this point, strengthen its team, improve its production capabilities and expand its studio space.

The Indian-business woman, who has been called 'fashion's fairy godmother' previously invested in fellow London Fashion Week designer brand Roksanda and Jonathan Saunders' namesake fashion brand, as well as eyewear brand Zanzan and digital florist Flowerbx. Pasricha, who was first introduced to Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman brand in late 2016, was impressed by Fyodor Golan's business acumen, "which is rare with emerging designers," said Bharti Pasricha in a statement.

"Looking beyond their eye-catching colourful statement pieces, and collaborations with some of the biggest international brands, there is a deeper level of considered intellectual design happening, and I want to help that become more visible," continued Bharti Pasricha. "The clothes are bold and expressive, and wearing them gives you a sense of positive empowerment even in a casual way. I’m thrilled to support the brand and to be working on the next exciting chapter."

The new investment will also be used to revamp the brand e-commerce platform, which is set to relaunch next month, as it aims to strengthen its direct to consumer business model. "We are so pleased by Eiesha’s investment and the opportunity it brings to our brand," said Golan Frydman, co-founder of Fyodor Golan. "Her support will undoubtedly take us to the next level. We have so many plans for the brand and can’t wait to put them into action!"

Founded in 2011 by design duo Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman, Fyodor Golan is best known for its use of bold prints, vivid colours, and technical fabrics. Over the years the brand has gained a strong following, thanks to its design-led sportswear paired with advanced-contemporary ready-to-wear.

Photos: Fyodor Golan backstage SS18, courtesy of Fyodor Golan