G-III Apparel Group revenue drops 36.1 percent for Q1

G-III Apparel Group reported its net loss for Q1 dropped on Thursday. Revenues dropped by 36.1 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q1 was -39 million dollars, down from 12 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 405 million dollars. Compared to 2 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to -10 percent.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) was founded in 1956 by Aron Goldfarb, who immigrated to the United States and established his own outerwear company in the heart of New York City’s Garment District. Today G-III Apparel is best known for its brand portfolio which includes licences for Guess, Donna Karen, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein for which the company designs and manufactures collections.

