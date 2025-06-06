G-III reports ‘solid’ quarterly figures and withdraws earnings forecast

US-based fashion conglomerate G-III Apparel Group Ltd. reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter of its 2025/26 financial year, in line with expectations. However, the group delivered a stronger-than-anticipated rise in profits.

Overall, the parent company of brands such as Donna Karan, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Sonia Rykiel exceeded market expectations with the figures it released on Thursday. However, because the potential impact of US customs policy is currently unforeseeable, the company withdrew its earnings forecasts for the full year.

For the three months ended April 30, G-III generated group revenue of 583.6 million dollars, representing a four percent year-on-year decline. The company attributed the dip primarily to the conclusion of its licensing agreements for Calvin Klein jeans and sportswear.

Commenting on the results, chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb highlighted strong performances from the company’s owned brands. DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, and Donna Karan each achieved double-digit growth during the period. Overall, the group delivered “solid results” in the first quarter, Goldfarb noted.

Us customs policy creates uncertainty

Although the group was able to reduce its operating expenses, operating profit fell by 37 percent to 8.5 million dollars. Due to lower financing costs, however, net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 34 percent to 7.8 million dollars. Diluted earnings per share increased from 0.17 dollars, exceeding expectations.

Based on the available figures, management confirmed its revenue forecast for the full year. It therefore continues to expect revenues of approximately 3.14 billion dollars.

However, the group withdrew the earnings guidance it had issued in March, citing “uncertainties regarding tariffs and related macroeconomic conditions.” The company currently anticipates incurring additional costs of approximately 135 million dollars due to existing US import tariffs. In response, G-III stated it plans to mitigate the impact through adjustments in sourcing, selective price increases, and ongoing cost-saving initiatives.