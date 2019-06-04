G-III signs new licensing agreement for Calvin Klein Jeans

PVH Corp.’s Calvin Klien Inc. and G-III have entered into a new license agreement with the initial term of five years, according to an announcement from the two companies. This new agreement will include design, production, distribution of Calvin Klein Jeans for womenswear in the U.S. and Canada. Calvin Klein Jeans will join the other Calvin Klein women’s labels that are currently licensed to G-III.

“We have an incredible relationship with PVH and the Calvin Klein team,” said Morris Goldfarb, chairman and CEO of G-III in the press release. “They have done an outstanding job managing and marketing the Calvin Klein brand and we look forward to further developing this iconic global brand and building a profitable women’s business for Calvin Klein Jeans in the U.S. and Canada.”

According to the announcement, this license will support PVH’s aim to build a successful business of women’s denim in North America with the help of G-III’s familiarity with the category and market expertise.

“G-III has been a great partner for us over the years and has successfully grown the Calvin Klein womenswear business to be a leading resource across the North American apparel market,” PVH Corp.’s chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico said in a statement. “We look forward to our expanded partnership with G-III.”