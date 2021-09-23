G-III to acquire iconic Parisian luxury label Sonia Rykiel

US fashion group G-III Apparel has announced plans to acquire iconic Parisian luxury label Sonia Rykiel for an undisclosed sum.

G-III said it aims to “accelerate the relaunch of the brand primarily in Europe” for autumn 2022, with collections across multiple categories.

G-III chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased to purchase the Sonia Rykiel brand which further enables us to expand into the luxury space. We believe there is significant opportunity to unlock the untapped potential of this brand as we look to accelerate our global reach.

“We will leverage the existing executive management team and infrastructure based in Europe, as well as G-III’s supply chain expertise to scale and grow the Sonia Rykiel business across apparel, accessories and numerous other lifestyle categories.”

Sonia Rykiel owners Eric and Michael Dayan said: “We are proud to have been a part of this brand which has a deep French heritage and to be the drivers behind its relaunch. We are thrilled to have found G-III, a true apparel and accessory powerhouse with a strong portfolio of globally recognized brands, as the new owners and stewards of the Sonia Rykiel brand.

“With G-III’s dominance in a diversified range of lifestyle categories, along with its well-established and broad range of retail partners, we see a bright future for the growth of the Sonia Rykiel brand. We have confidence and peace of mind that G-III will elevate the iconic Sonia Rykiel brand to its global potential.”