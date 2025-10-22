G-Star Raw partners with JDM Swiss Group for global watch and jewellery line

Denim label G-Star Raw is tapping into new product categories. On Tuesday, its parent company, WHP Global LLC, announced a long-term global licensing agreement with the JDM Swiss Group for G-Star branded watches and jewellery. The Swiss company will now develop, produce and market the label's corresponding products for both women and men.

The first collections resulting from the new partnership are set to be available from next spring in G-Star's own stores and online shop in Europe and the US. Further markets and distribution through wholesale partners, department stores and selected watch and jewellery retailers will follow, according to a statement.

Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global, explained the move. “The introduction of G-Star to the watch and jewellery sectors is an exciting milestone on our journey to expand the brand into new categories and markets around the world,” he said in a statement. “Partnering with JDM Swiss Group, a leader in the industry, allows us to bring G-Star's bold style and global appeal to a completely new category.”

WHP Global acquired a majority stake in G-Star Raw at the end of 2023. The brand management group's portfolio also includes brands such as Vera Wang, Anne Klein, Isaac Mizrahi and Lotto.