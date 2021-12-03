Gabriela Hearst launches initiative to help Afghanistan relief fund

Uruguayan accessory designer Gabriela Hearst has announced the launch of an initiative that will see 100 percent of her net proceeds go towards Save the Children’s Afghanistan Crisis Children’s Relief Fund.

From December 1 to 25, the net proceeds across all ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories in Gabriela Hearst flagship stores and the brand’s website will be donated to the organisation’s emergency fund. This includes handbags by the label, which are ordinarily only available via a waitlist, but will now have a click and buy option.

On the initiative, the designer said in a statement: “The children of Afghanistan are in our thoughts and actions this holiday season. Just because we are far doesn’t mean the pain is not close. Hopefully, other generous spirits can bring more attention and healing to their life and death situation.”

Save the Children’s fund goes towards supporting children in Afghanistan by providing them with health services, education, protection, nutritional needs and livelihood services. The organisation, launched over 100 years ago, has helped more than one billion children internationally, with this fund given an emergency status due to increasing food prices, covid-19 urgency and the effects of war in the area.

“The current situation for children in Afghanistan is dire, with 10 million kids needing humanitarian assistance. Families are experiencing crisis levels of hunger and healthcare collapse, and Save the Children’s mobile health and nutrition teams are delivering lifesaving support,” said Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children. “With help from Gabriela Hearst, we will continue to be a lifeline to Afghan children, providing critical food and medical care, as well as education and shelter for kids and families who have nowhere else to turn.”